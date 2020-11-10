Patna, November 9: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has an opportunity to become the youngest chief minister of a state in India. Tejashwi Yadav, who has turned 31, is the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance of RJD, Congress and Left parties in Bihar where assembly elections concluded on November 7. The results will be declared today. If exit poll results are to be believed, the grand alliance is likely to form the next government in Bihar. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: From Congress, RJD to JDU, A Look Back at Outcome of All Vidhan Sabha Polls in the State Ahead of Counting Day.

If the grand alliance wrests power in Bihar, 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav would become the youngest chief minister of a state in India. MOH Farook was the youngest chief minister. He became chief minister of Puducherry when he was 28. But, Puducherry is a union territory. Congress's Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, was 34 when he became the first Chief Minister of Delhi in 1952. At that time, Delhi was not a union territory. Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020: Who is Winning The Assembly Elections?

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) became the chief minister of Assam in 1985 at the age of 34. So at present, Mahanta can be called the youngest chief minister of a state in India. If Tejashwi becomes the chief minister of Bihar after tomorrow's results, he will be the youngest person to hold the office in an Indian state. In Bihar, the record of being the youngest chief minister is currently held by Satish Prasad Singh who was 32 when he became the head of the state.

Omar Abdullah in 2009 became the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir at age 38. Veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar became the chief minister of Maharashtra when he was 38 years old. In 2012, Akhilesh Yadav, after his Samajwadi Party's spectacular win, became the youngest chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He took charge at the age of 38.

Pema Khandu at the age of 36 took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh. He is the youngest chief minister who currently holds the office in India. He is 41.

