Srinagar, Aug 6: A BJP Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists at Vessu in south Kashmir's Qazigund on Thursday.

The Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmed Khanday was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. BJP Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu And Kashmir Outside His Residence in Kulgam.

There has been a series of terror attacks on political workers and panchayat members in Kashmir.

Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir's Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.

