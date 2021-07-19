Lucknow, July 19: In a horrific incident, a nine-month-old infant baby girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour, as per reports. The incident reportedly took place Khurja of Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused reportedly took the infant at his home on pretext of playing with her and alledgely raped her. The girl, who was found laying in a blood pool, was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Uttar Pradesh Horror: One-and-a-Half-Year-Old Girl Raped by Man in Mau on Pretext of Buying Her Chocolates.

The police was informed about the incident, following which they have detained some relatives of the accused for investigation as per a report in News18 Hindi. The accused is on run and the police is trying to track him down. Meanwhile, the nine-month old girl has been send for medical examination. Circle Officer Suresh Kumar told the News 18 Hindi, that the investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested and sent to jail soon. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Gang-Rape Victim Found Crouched Under Seat in Moving Bus in Sultanpur District, 3 Held.

In an another incident of crime against young girls in Uttar Pradesh, an one-and-a-half year girl was allegedly raped by a man in Mau on Friday. The accused took the girl in a secluded spot on pretext of buying her toffees and then raped her. He later left the girl outside her home and fled the spot. The case has been filed by the police in this regard and the accused has been arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).