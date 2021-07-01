Sultanpur, July 1: Three people have been arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in Sultanpur district, who was found crouched under the seat in a moving bus by the police. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when a private luxury bus was stopped for checking.

Station House Officer (SHO) Amrendra Bahadur Singh said that a minor girl was found crouched under the seat of the bus. A young woman and a minor boy were also present. Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said that the girl had been taken into a house where she was gang-raped.

During interrogation, the girl said that her step sister had called her from her home on the pretext of buying medicines. She said that she was taken to the house of one Shiv Pujan Singh where she was raped by three men. She was then brought back into the bus.

The girl's stepsister, the bus driver and another person who was travelling in the bus, have been arrested. The bus has been seized, the SHO added. The girl has been handed over to her family after a medical examination.

