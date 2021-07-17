Mau, July 17: A one-and-a-half-year old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Saturday. The man took the minor girl away on the pretext of buying her toffees on Friday night. He took her to a secluded spot and allegedly raped her. He later left the girl outside her house and fled, police said, quoting the complaint from the victim's family.

According to the police, a crowd immediately gathered at the spot and the man was also identified. The police reached the spot and later arrested the accused, officials said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Father-Son Duo Rapes 27-Year-Old Woman in Bhopal, Sells Her For Marriage For Rs 60,000.

Superintendent of police, P Sushil Chandrabhan Ghule, who visited the spot on Saturday, said the girl has been admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. A case is being registered based on the complaint of the relatives and the accused has been arrested. A request will be made to hear the matter in a fast track court, the SP added.

