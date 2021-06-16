New Delhi, June 16: Hours after Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag

Paswan mentioned of a complaint against his cousin Prince Raj of sexual misconduct, a woman has come forward to file a complaint of rape against Prince Raj with Delhi Police.

According to sources, the woman submitted a three page complaint at Connaught Place police station here on Tuesday night against Prince Raj, accusing him of raping her after sedating drink. LJP Crisis: Chirag Paswan Expels Five Rebel MPs for Anti-Party Activities

Police sources said that a case has not been registered as of now. "The police is verifying the allegations against the Lok Sabha MP and after the outcome a case will be registered," the source said.

Chirag, who faced a coup by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, cousin Prince Raj and three other MPs, had shared the six page letter on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

In the letter dated March 29 to his uncle, Chirag had mentioned about the complaint of sexual molestation by a woman party worker against Prince Raj.

The rebel group had removed Chirag as president of the LJP on Tuesday, after which the son of Ram Vilas Paswan sacked five Lok Sabha MPs from the party for anti-party activities.

Chirag was removed as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha on Monday.

