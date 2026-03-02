Irish actress Jessie Buckley made a striking arrival at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, embracing the ceremony’s inaugural red carpet theme, “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ’30s.” BAFTA Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley Wins Best Actress for 'Hamnet'.

Jessie Buckley Stuns in Veiled Balenciaga - See Post

Jessie Buckley Stuns in Custom Balenciaga

Jessie Buckley

Nominated for her leading role in the period drama Hamnet, Buckley opted for a custom Balenciaga ensemble that leaned into high-fashion drama and historical homage. The look, styled specifically for the theme set by ELLE, consisted of a black silk wool crepe bustier dress paired with a voluminous white silk faille veil. She completed the avant-garde aesthetic with the fashion house’s signature black Duchesse pumps. Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley Attend the Premiere of 'Women Talking' at the London Film ... - Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Jessie Buckley Earns Double Nods for ‘Hamnet’

Buckley entered the evening formerly known as the SAG Awards with two major nominations. She is a contender for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Agnes Hathaway in Hamnet. Additionally, she shares a nomination with her colleagues for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The film, an adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel, has been a critical juggernaut during the 2026 awards season.

Chemistry With Co-Star Paul Mescal

In a recent interview for ELLE’s December 2025/January 2026 Women in Hollywood issue, Buckley reflected on the filming process and her connection with co-star Paul Mescal, who is also nominated tonight for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role. “Sometimes you just have great chemistry with somebody on set, which allowed us to go wherever we needed to go,” Buckley stated. “As friends, we knew we could hold all of that and we did. And more than any male co-star I’ve had, it was the fullest version of what that was.” Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley Join Frances McDormand in Movie Adaptation of Novel 'Women Talking'.

Jessie Buckley Credits Acting Icons

When discussing her craft, Buckley credited a lineage of formidable actresses for shaping her approach to performance. She cited icons such as Frances McDormand, Katharine Hepburn, Bette Davis, Barbara Stanwyck and Laura Dern as her primary inspirations. “What they play is so full. They’re not playing something to appeal,” Buckley explained. “They’re playing a life that is complex and rich and uncomfortable and challenging and provocative. What I’ve learned from them is, get to know yourself and just keep being ruthless in bringing the life force of what it is to be a woman to the surface.” The 2026 Actor Awards continue to be a pivotal bellwether for the upcoming Academy Awards, with Hamnet positioned as a frontrunner in several major categories.

