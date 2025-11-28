According to Bernstein's new report, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is winning the battle among luxury brands to align itself with the art world. Their "quantified assessment” placed Kering in second and Chanel in third. The researchers considered various strategies employed by Europe’s luxury giants, from restoring artistic landmarks and sponsoring art museums to collaborating with renowned artists and architects. COP30: Fashion Is a Major Driver of Deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest.

“Luxury brands need to associate themselves with global aspirations and ideals to generate desire," the report explained, issued on Wednesday. “Doing this in a world turning away from globalisation is tricky. That's why they are turning to natural global realms—like the arts and sports.”

Megabrands are well-positioned to benefit from these associations, thanks to their financial strength, rich heritage, and ability to capitalise on elevated brand recognition, Bernstein noted. The report highlights some staggering figures, such as the estimated 800 million euros spent on the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by Frank Gehry in Paris, and the 25 million euros Tod’s contributed for restoring the Coliseum in Rome.

It also revealed how art collaborations can boost pricing power. For example, Louis Vuitton’s Nano Speedy bag, decorated with Yayoi Kusama’s art, retailed at 1,740 British pounds—significantly higher than the 1,260 pounds for a plain, monogram version.

In its analysis, HSBC blurs the lines between brands like Kering and family-run entities such as Artémis, which owns François Pinault’s extensive art collection and the Tadao Ando-designed Bourse de Commerce in Paris—along with Chanel’s partnerships through its Culture Fund.

However, the report emphasizes that the numbers are less about the exact figures—since many donations and investments are kept under wraps—and more about recognizing trends and observable instances. Yi-Peng Khoo, senior research associate at HSBC, pointed out that the real value lies less in the top-tier brands that check all the boxes and more in the "second movers" who have the chance to follow or even surpass the leaders.

Khoo also mentioned that several brands, like Prada and Miu Miu, are already punching above their weight, making significant strides in this space.

