When the craving for a refreshing kairi panhe or those delightful kothimbir vadis—crispy on the outside and irresistibly soft on the inside, hits you, the search for the ultimate dining spot can feel like an adventure! Mumbai, the city of dreams, is a coastal treasure trove for seafood lovers, showcasing the vibrant flavors of Maharashtrian cuisine. While the city boasts a rich Maharashtrian heritage, it can be a quest to uncover those hidden gems that truly elevate the dining experience. Luckily, a handful of exceptional eateries shine brightly, serving up authentic flavors that will delight your taste buds and make you come back for more. If you know where to go, you’re in for a culinary treat that captures the essence of this coastal paradise! Nara Thai in Worli, Mumbai: Bangkok’s Culinary Excellence Is the Perfect Symphony of Thai Culture, Cuisine and Celebration.

Here’s a curated list of the finest places to indulge in Maharashtrian cuisine in Mumbai, as recommended by the city's discerning food enthusiasts who appreciate authentic flavours.

Aaswad, Dadar

This iconic eatery is where many first discover the richness of Maharashtrian vegetarian cuisine. Over the years, it has become a staple for foodies, food walkers, and culinary experts from both India and abroad. The standout dish is undoubtedly the zunka bhakar thali — a simple farmer fare that quickly becomes a favourite. Food writer Colleen Sen was thoroughly impressed during his visit. Bandra Café Culture Boom: From Farmer’s Café to Suzette, Top Places That Are a Must-Visit.

Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra, Dadar

While quick bites like Wadapav, Usal, and Misal are common in many Maharashtrian restaurants, they often offer a mishmash of other culinary influences. Authentic Malvani food in the city is scarce, frequently blending styles from Malvani, Agrih, and Konkani cuisines. Regrettably, Koli restaurants are rare as well. Interestingly, many Maharashtrians tend to shy away from eating out for their traditional meals, making vada pav perhaps the standout Maharashtrian dish in Mumbai.

Sujata Upahar Griha, Girgaum

Known simply as B Tambe, this beloved establishment in Girgaum is a go-to for delightful snacks and a special thali that features comforting staples like varan, aamti, bhaji, usal, and an array of farsan. Don’t miss out on their refreshing drinks like karvand sarbat and kokum saar.

Ladu Samrat, Parel

When it comes to Maharashtrian snacks, Ladu Samrat is a nostalgic choice that has stood the test of time. You can’t go wrong with their kothimbir vadi and dahi misal. Other must-visit spots include Aram Vada Pav for a delicious vada pav experience, and Mamledar Misal for an unforgettable missal and extra rassa. For a diverse Chiwda trail, head to Lalbaug’s Chiwda Galli.

Mama Kane, Dadar

Positioned conveniently outside Dadar Station, Mama Kane is a must-visit for commuters. Their upvas snacks, including sabudana vada and sabudana khichdi, are simply irresistible, as are thalipeeth, piyush, misal pav, and batata vadas. The flavours here mirror those found in a traditional Maharashtrian home, and they’ve perfected their recipes over the years.

Panshikar, Girgaum

Located in the heart of Mumbai, Panshikar is a breakfast hotspot cherished by locals. Their menu features authentic items like farali misal, sabudana vada, and thalipeeth, all offered at an affordable price while maintaining high hygiene standards. During Ganesh Chaturthi, they showcase an impressive variety of modaks, including unique flavours like mawa, Kesar, pista, kaju, and chocolate alongside the classic headache modak.

Gajalee

Gajalee is the definitive destination for seafood enthusiasts in Mumbai. This renowned restaurant specializes in Malwani and Maharashtrian seafood dishes that are beloved by business families, film industry insiders, and seafood lovers alike. Diners can expect fresh and exceptional seafood, creating a unique dining experience that allows for the leisurely enjoyment of great food.

Chaitanya

If you're in Dadar West, you absolutely have to check out Chaitanya! This cozy spot serves authentic Maharashtrian food that will make your taste buds dance with joy. And seafood lovers, rejoice! The fish fry here is a must-try—it's simply amazing!

Diva Maharashtracha

Diva Maharashtracha is a delightful place where you can indulge in three different cuisines, each with its own menu. Their Maharashtrian dishes are just heavenly! Pair your meal with one of their fantastic cocktails for a perfect dining experience. Don't miss out on the Kothimbir Vadi—it's a true gem!

Highway Gomantak

Got cravings for fish? Highway Gomantak is the spot you shouldn’t miss! This restaurant has been around for ages and is celebrated for its authentic Maharashtrian cuisine that keeps drawing people back.

Mi Marathi

Mi Marathi is a hidden gem serving some truly unique Maharashtrian dishes that will leave you wondering why you haven’t visited before! Be sure to treat yourself to their Misal Pav—it’s delicious!

Satkar Rice Plate House

Located near Goregaon Station, Satkar Rice Plate House is a must-visit for fans of Maharashtrian cuisine. Their authentic dishes are a delight for your palate—don't miss out on this tasty experience!

Nav Chaitanya

Start your meal off right at Nav Chaitanya with a refreshing glass of Sol Kadhi. Not only is it packed with probiotics, but it’s also super tasty! After that, get ready for some deliciously spicy dishes that’ll set your meal on fire!

Kokani Katta

Kokani Katta leads the way when it comes to Malvani cuisine, especially if you love seafood. Their Crab Curry, topped with coconut shavings, is a favorite of ours—it strikes the perfect balance between spicy and delicious!

Goa Portuguesa

While Goa Portuguesa leans more towards Goan fare, you’ll find that Goan and Maharashtrian cuisines are quite similar thanks to their coastal influences. Don’t miss their unique Bombil fish stuffed with prawns in a mildly spiced gravy—it's to die for!

Maharashtra Lunch Home

If you're looking for soul-satisfying, spicy Kolhapuri dishes, Maharashtra Lunch Home is your go-to! Prepare for an explosion of flavors that will have you reaching for a glass of water as you indulge in their delightful offerings.

Minks – The Nagpur Saoji Treat

Minks is a favorite in Mumbai for its fabulous Nagpur Saoji food! Known for intense flavors and heat, their menu features a variety of delicious dishes that will ignite your taste buds—from fiery curries to succulent kebabs, every bite is a treat!

Vithal Vadapav in Sewri

For a touch of nostalgia, visit Shree Vithal Vadapav in Sewri, known for its vada pav cooked over a wood fire — it’s simply exceptional. One of the hidden gems is a small, unassuming spot in Bhoiwada, within the grounds of an old grey government chawl. Originally run by the owner’s mother, this place was famously known as Postman Vada Pav, as she used only premium Postman oil for frying. Her son now carries on the legacy, and when he runs out of vadas each evening, that’s it for the day. This is living proof that in Mumbai, great food transcends any location.

