Leading bookmaker brand 1xBet reports a significant increase in activity among Indian customers: the number of Monthly Active Users (MAU) in the first quarter of 2025 grew by 68% compared to the previous quarter. This remarkable growth became one of the key performance indicators and was made possible due to a series of well-thought-out strategic initiatives in the content, product, and marketing areas.

“We are proud of this quarter’s results, proving that investments in high-quality content and innovative entertainment truly create value for our players. Developing promotions tailored to the preferences of Indian users and expanding our portfolio is just the beginning of our large-scale efforts in 2025,” said a 1xBet brand representative.

Expanding the game library

Throughout the last quarter, 1xBet signed new agreements with a number of leading developers and gambling entertainment providers. These partnerships enabled the platform to add more than 50 new games, including such hits as:

Ocean Legacy, Lucky Forest, and Croco El Loco from Mancala Gaming;

Snow Beast from Winspinity;

Gems of Olympus x5000 from Gambit.

The carefully selected slots package from Mancala Gaming features the latest technical solutions and a unique Trigger Bonus System. Trigger Bonus System is a flexible tool that allows operators to activate bonuses automatically when a player meets predefined conditions. The system works in real time and can be customized based on a wide range of parameters, such as player activity, deposit amount, betting frequency, preferred games, and more.

A decisive factor in 1xBet’s success has been the addition of new hits that have become rabidly popular in India, including crash games and dynamic slots from new partners:

Chicken Road, Hamster Run from Inout;

Money Coming, Fortune Gems 2 from Jili;

Hot Balloon from Macaw Gaming;

Astro, Stellar from Orbital Gaming.

The wide selection of these and other new 1xBet slots actively and continually attracts new users to the platform.

New offers for Live Casino fans

Winfinity, a premium live gaming provider, holds a leading position in the Live Casino category. Its products elevate the classic casino experience to a new level through meticulous attention to visual, gameplay, and interactive details.

As part of a partnership with Winfinity, the 1xBet brand launched two exclusive Shangrila Baccarat tables with live dealers, specifically tailored to the premium player segment. The move proved highly effective in practice, as the premium tables quickly gained popularity and consistently attracted users to the Live Casino section.

One of the biggest sensations in the gambling industry was the launch of Agent Spinity — India’s first interactive game show that blends real and virtual gaming experiences.

Tournaments and competitions in the spotlight

For the Casino section users, the 1xBet platform regularly holds tournaments with guaranteed prize pools, helping to strengthen the community and increase player engagement.

For instance, over 14,000 participants from India joined the Indian Casino League tournament, dedicated to the new IPL 2025 season, competing for a prize pool of ₹363,500.

Meanwhile, the 1x Grand Cruise tournament featured a special selection of games from top providers, where players collected ranking points and competed for a prize pool of 100,000 EUR!

Promos that players like

1xGames especially attracts players because of its wide selection and lucrative bonus offers.

To all new clients, 1xBet offers a generous casino welcome bonus of up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 FS for the first four deposits. Additionally, for all 1xBet users, there is a Casino VIP Cashback loyalty program of 8 levels, where players receive cashback for their activity. The higher the level in the loyalty program, the higher the percentage of cashback from the amount of lost bets: from 5% for the first Copper level to 11% for the seventh Diamond level. The players who have reached the highest eighth level of VIP status receive cashback from all bets, as well as exclusive offers and VIP level support.

1xBet offers a variety of promos aimed at players with different demands. For example, Friday entertainment fans choose the Weekend Booster, while those who enjoy Sunday fun prefer the Big Play Day. Meanwhile, Daily Tournament is specially designed for active clients who get bonus points to win Samsung, iPhone, Apple Watch, and FS.

Variation of payment methods

The 1xBet platform offers Indian players over 30 payment methods to choose from, including:

E-wallets – UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Bharat, PayZapp, Netwallet, etc;

– UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Bharat, PayZapp, Netwallet, etc; Bank transfer – Neft, IMPS, BHIM, CentPay, Freecharge, etc;

– Neft, IMPS, BHIM, CentPay, Freecharge, etc; Payment systems – UPI Fast, UPI Collect, UPI Multi Pay;

– UPI Fast, UPI Collect, UPI Multi Pay; Money transfers and mobile phone shops – Cash on delivery.

For account replenishments with the Jeton Wallet promotion, players receive 20% cashback from the deposit amount, and bonus points with the Crypto Miracle promo. Both promotions also offer the chance to win top electronics from Apple and Samsung.

Thus, the record growth in the number of active 1xBet users in India is directly linked to the integration of new providers, the expansion of the gambling catalog, a wide range of promos and tournaments, and support for all popular payment methods in the country.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, Durban's Super Giants, European Cricket Network and other renowned sports brands and organizations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketer Heinrich Klaasen and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.

