4 Simple Ways to Remove those Stubborn Stains From Your Bathroom Fixtures

Bathroom Fixtures (Photo Credits: File Image)

Your bathroom is an area where stains get accumulated really fast. Even if you haven't cleaned for a week, the stains will become visible. The good news is there are many simple ways to remove these stains and we'll be seeing a few of them in this article.

1. Limescale on taps

With frequent use, limescale tends to pile up on taps and other water fittings. To remove this, Soak the entire fitting in white vinegar for 10 minutes.

Scrub the entire area with an old toothbrush until all the limescale deposits are removed. Wipe the entire surface with a wet sponge. Next, clean it with a dry cloth and add some polish if you like If the limescale deposits still persist, follow the above steps again.

2. Rusted toilet bowl

Cleaning the toilet bowl is a real pain because you need the right equipment and cleaning supplies for it. But don't worry as the below steps can ease this cleaning process for you. Flush the water and use a plunger to ensure that the water drains completely. Put some cleaner on the toilet brush. You can also use dishwasher boosters that can do even more on your toilet brush to scrub the grime and dirt from your toilet bowl. Scrub the toilet thoroughly and focus on the hard stains Reapply the cleaner and scrub as many times as needed to remove all the dirt. Finally, flush the toilet and repeat the process if you need to. You can use the same process to clean your washbowls too. Just ensure you use a different brush and you probably don't need so much scrubbing.

3. Remove soap residue from the walls

Soap residues get accumulated on the bathroom walls quickly, so you need to remove them periodically. Here is a step-by-step guide to remove these soap residues. Apply white spirit vinegar on the walls and rub it in with a sponge

Allow the vinegar to sit on the walls for ten minutes, as this will reduce the amount of scrubbing you have to do. Use fine steel wool or scouring pad to rub the walls hard to remove this grime. Make sure to avoid regular steel wool as this can scratch the walls. Wash it down with water. Touch the walls and if you still feel the soap residue, repeat the above process.

4. Remove dirt from the floors

The last area to clean is the floors. For this, Mix white vinegar, baking soda, and toothpaste. Apply this on to the floor, especially near the grout lines. Leave in on for 10 minutes and scrub hard. This should remove all the dirt. Pour water and clean the floor and repeat the process if needed. Thus, these are some simple ways to clean your bathroom and keep it sparkling. Though it may take some extra time, it is simple and really worth the effort.