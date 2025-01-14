Mumbai, January 14: Loved going to Starbucks for a quick break or a relaxing time with friends? Well, you may want to rethink your next visit, as the coffeehouse giant has announced a major shift in its policy. Starting January 27, Starbucks will no longer allow non-paying customers to use the bathrooms and patios or sit inside the cafes. This change aims to prioritise paying customers and create a more welcoming environment. The new code of conduct (Starbucks bathroom policy), which includes provisions to address disruptive behaviour, will be implemented in North American stores. With this move, Starbucks is rethinking the open-bathroom policy that has been in place since 2018.

According to a report from The Associated Press, Starbucks' updated policy is designed to ensure that paying customers receive the attention and space they deserve. The move comes after growing concerns over disruptions from individuals who would often occupy seats or use facilities without making any purchases. Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson emphasised that such a policy is common in retail and aims to prioritise those who are there to enjoy the full experience, not just the amenities. Is Starbucks Exiting India? Tata Consumer Products Denies Reports on Exit of Popular Cafe Chain From Indian Market.

The open-bathroom policy had garnered attention following an incident in Philadelphia when two Black men were arrested after sitting in the store without ordering anything. The arrest caused a public backlash, leading Starbucks to introduce policies that were more inclusive. However, as reported by The Associated Press, Starbucks has now adjusted its approach to addressing safety and behavioural concerns, especially in light of increasing reports of drug use and other disturbances within stores. Amazon and Starbucks Workers Are on Strike in US, Here Is Why Employees of Major Brands Are ‘Desperate’ To Make Progress Before Donald Trump Appoints Republican Majority to Labor Board.

The new code of conduct will also cover behaviours like harassment, smoking, and substance abuse. As per the updated policy, employees are being trained to enforce the guidelines and are authorised to ask disruptive individuals to leave or even involve law enforcement if needed. This move aims to create a safer, more welcoming atmosphere for all customers while fostering a better environment for staff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).