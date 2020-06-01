AAYUSTAAR: Youngest CEO OF A Record Label

AAYUSTAAR

Ayush Tomar aka Aayustaar has been recently listed under the youngest ceo of a record label and music distribution company. His company Staardust Records has become a big brand which is working for several individuals and companies. If you search “youngest ceo of a music label” Aayustaar’s name comes in the top list of the google search. He is setting a benchmark for new comers in the industry. His constant dedication and passion has helped him reach this position where he stands today.

Aayustaar not only runs his company Staardust but he himself is an artist too. He has released several tracks as a rapper and producer. He is a multi skilled artist who writes his own lyrics and composes his song himself. His tracks are available over various digital streaming platforms and he also has a verified profile on spotify. His music is being loved by the people and he gets immense support by his Instagram family whenever he launches a new music.

AAYUSTAAR’S WIKI / INFO

Name – Ayush Tomar

Birthdate – April 03, 2000

Birthplace – Kanpur

Known as – Aayustaar

Company – Staardust Records

Instagram – aayu_staar

HIS COMPANY STAARDUST RECORDS

His company Staardust Records deals with releasing music and promoting it to right audience online. Staardust Records has released various tracks over streaming platforms. “Mandariyaan by Halfway There” is one of the recent track released by them. Staardust Records helps independent artists to get their music distributed over global streaming platforms. They share 70% of the revenue generated from the sales or streams of the track with the respective artist. Apart from music distribution Staardust has a huge team of producers and artists who are working day and night to take their name higher. Sukrit Srivastava, Piyush Yadav and Oz Beats are some of the highlighted artists of Staardust Records.

Aayustaar’s future plans are to establish Staardust Records on global level. We have recently got to know that Staardust Records is also setting up an office and home branch in city – Kanpur.