Vinay Singh, the Founder of Record Label TopShotLife, is a passion-preneur who turned his love of music, entertainment and art into a platform for promising new talents on a global level. In just a few months, Vinay Singh is proving true to his vision of helping up-and-coming artists to develop and to achieve the fame they deserve. With over 3 million views on his first two music videos “Nightmare by Vamsi Kalakuntla” and “Cute Smile by Nitin Kumar” within just 1 month of their release, Vinay Singh has brought TopShotLife on a roll of successful hits by promising artists.

As an avid lover of live music events and concerts, Vinay Singh established his first venture TopShot Events LLC. in 2018, with the aim to deliver unique and diverse events to cater to the culturally diverse audience in USA. The reach and love from the audience in the US inspired Vinay to introduce a TopShotLife platform. “During the live events and concerts, I witnessed so many local artists struggle and suffer greatly to gain exposure and opportunities to grow. There are so many talented artists and creators who need to be heard and recognized on a global scale. So, I decided to build a reliable platform that will surpass their desire for exposure, collaborations and resources needed to break into limelight. I believe that talent has no boundaries and every talented artist should be heard. If you have god-gifted, hard earned talent, our doors are open for you”, says Vinay. With the strong network in Indian music industry, knowledge and experience in video production and direction and his creativity, Vinay Singh achieved remarkable success in a short span of time.

TopShotLife brand is a collection of the tools and resources artists need to become major players in their respective fields; ranging from video production, collaborations, digital marketing and content strategy. TopShotLife was created in line with Vinay Singh’s belief that hard work and perseverance of real talent should never go unnoticed and should achieve the greatest success. As of now, TopShotLife has been gaining momentum across the media. The label has recently released its second music video with the artist Vamsi Kalakuntla- Instagram Model 2.0, which has taken TopShotLife label to a higher pedestal. When asked about the future projects, Vinay briefly described “We have signed a bunch of known promising artists and fresh talents. To name a few- Salman Ali, Rishab Chaturvedi, Udit Sehgal, Aditya Bhadoria and Aditya Jha. With every project, we strive to deliver higher quality and promise to keep entertaining our fans.”

TopShotLife ensures artist development and global success with the strategic planning, diligence and non-stop efforts of Vinay Singh and his team. TopShotLife team is a group of highly motivated people focused on artist development and boosting the entertainment industry. Manish Shirsikar, VP of Sales and Operations, and Neha Tandon, Creative Director-PR & marketing, are the two key members of the company. Vinay and his team are redefining the record label ideology and raising the bar for new talents in the music industry.