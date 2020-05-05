Krishna Sharma, The Renowned Music Producer Now Commencing His Own Record Label this June

Krishna Sharma

The artistic ambiance and the will to exemplify the chore is what best defines Krishna Sharma. He has amassed a lot by his invincible skill and exemplar abilities lead him on the path of enormous achievement. He is a very versatile temperament with the leading work profile but now he is coming with a bang very soon.

Krishna Sharma is a young versatile 25-year-old producer from Kolkata who is renowned for producing most admired songs like "Aakhri baar" with parth, Santhaan, and Shakti Mohan at Zee Music Company. He is the owner of the company named "The Ace Entertainment. To glorify and elevate high he shifted from Kolkata to Mumbai where he commenced with his voyage. He has also produced innumerable songs but now he is coming up with his own Record label named "Soul Music House" this June.

Coming from a business background he kicks started his career independently and amassed achievement and prestige. Krishna acknowledges that there are two co-founders of this a record label named Mr. Siddharth Jhawar from Kolkata and Mr. Balkishan Daga from New Delhi. According to the founders they are presenting itself with a song featuring renowned Bollywood celebs. They have planned to release six songs this year so a new recreation is essential to undertake. To know more updates about them stay tuned. Well! we are eagerly waiting for the new song to be released till then we wish them good luck for their new project.