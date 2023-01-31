With a career spanning over 2 decades, musician-singer Shekhar Ravjiani, fresh off the success of the music of the mega-hit Pathaan, has launched his own Indie record label Garuudaa Musiic. Ravjiani said: "I always wanted to make songs that are unapologetically expressive, and that relates to my own creative journey. With Garuudaa Musiic, I am looking forward to composing, singing and collaborating on the kind of music that deeply inspires me." Sheykhar Ravjiani to Release His First Non-Film Hindi Pop Song Titled ‘Rang’.

He said that it is a "distinctly modern platform that will focus on making songs for a new generation of listeners." "With changing times, we as artistes need to adapt and evolve and Garuudaa is my first step towards that new beginning. I am super excited to share my creations with my listeners and audiences and I hope they enjoy being on this journey with me," Ravjiani added. Shekhar Ravjiani Unveils His Version of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, a Mesmerising Prayer of Lord Shiva (Watch Video).

The label is designed to showcase his songs and his unique brand of music along with an incredible reservoir of young talent that is waiting to be heard and seen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).