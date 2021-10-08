Abhinav Shahi & Divesh Darshan who have worked on songs like ‘Chal Chalein’ and ‘Shankara O Shankara’. Their recent songs, Tere Bin - The Breakup Anthem, Kohinoor Dekha and a Chhath Pooja song, which is slated to release this year. Though Abhinav comes from Mahuawa Buzurg, Kushinagar and Divesh hails from Sakhwar (Bihar). The bridge that connects them is music. therefore, while talking to (newspaper name). They not only spilled beans about their journey as a music creator and performer but also opened up about their bonding - Chalta rahe tera mera meelon ka yaarana.

Abhinav and Divesh have been fond of music since childhood. Circumstances and family environment were sometimes in favour, sometimes not but learning never stopped.

Lockdown was a frightening dream for each and every individual. Nonetheless performers and artists got distressed more and beyond in parallel than others. Throughout the lock down Abhinav moved to his native land Kushinagar where he previously had a home studio arrangement for rehearsal which he made at some point in the initial days. He kept functioning on that arrangement during the lockdown phase. But then again, Divesh endured in Mumbai itself with his guitar, notebook, pen and deep contemplations. This duo's "Chal Chalein and Shankara O Shankara" took naissance in lock down itself. Divesh captured and composed the both songs in Mumbai and sent them to Abhinav for music production. They both used to converse about songs on phone calls and video calls. Abhinav fashioned music for the both songs in his hometown itself. Far along, when the condition got normal Abhinav came back to Mumbai again and accomplished both songs. Separately from this, their one song "Tere Bin - The Breakup Anthem" which is going to be announced soon was pasted in lockdown. Abhinav and Divesh were toiling on it; they were all set ready to shoot the video but a second wave and lockdown was enforced again.

Making music has always been a dream, they’re doing it and they’re happy. Apart from this, he is working hard so that he can achieve a position in Bollywood.

They are also giving openings to new artists to be a part of their journey. A Few days ago, they heard a flute seller playing flute on the streets. They just loved his playing and they picked him to play in his songs. As a Music duo, they both want to go to the finish together. Like “Chalta rahe tera mera meelon ka yaarana.”