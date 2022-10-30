Chhath is observed on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika in the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in October or November. Chhath 2022 will fall on Monday, October 31. According to many environmentalists, Chhath Puja is one of the most eco-friendly religious festivals celebrated all over the world. It is majorly celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand and the Nepalese province of Medhesh and Lumbini. As you celebrate Chhath 2022, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Bhojpuri messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to wish them for the festival. Send WhatsApp Messages, Chhathi Maiya Photos, Wishes, SMS and Surya Dev Pics To Celebrate the First Day of the Chhath Festival.

It is celebrated six days after Diwali and is dedicated to the solar deity, Surya, to show gratitude and thankfulness for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request that certain wishes be granted. For people celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm in Bihar, here are messages in Bhojpuri that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Chhath Puja 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Greetings

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: Chhath Puja 2022

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: I Wish the Colour, Bliss and Beauty of This Festival Be with You Throughout the Year! Happy Chhath

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: Long Live the Tradition of Chhath Puja. May Nature Bless You with Love and Care. Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: All That Exists Was Born from the Sun. There Is Nothing Apart from it. Offer Prayers to the Sun God! Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: May This Chhath Puja Bring Blessings and Happiness Your Way. may ALl Your Dreams Come True. And All Evils Shed Away. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja 2022: Start & End Dates; Rituals Of Nahay Khay To Kharna, Sandhya Arghya To Usha Arghya

The rituals of Chhath Puja are observed for four days. Devotees observe holy bath, fast and abstain from drinking water and offer Prasad and araghya to the rising and the setting sun. Bhojpuri devotional songs are played around at different ghats to keep up the spirit of the festival. Here are messages in Bhojpuri that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Chhath 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Chhath Puja 2022!

