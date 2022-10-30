We wish you a very happy Chhath Puja 2022! The festival of Chhath Puja is starting across the country on Friday, October 28. Chhath festival is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiyya is celebrated every year on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This festival lasts for four days. This year it will start on October 28 and will continue till October 31. Chhath Puja is done for the health, success and longevity of the family and a full 36 hours of Nirjala(waterless) fast is observed. Along with women, men also fast on this day. Auspicious bathing is done on the first day on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik month. Chhath Puja 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Chhath With Deenanath Photos, Chhathi Maiya Pics and WhatsApp Messages on the Auspicious Day.

On the day of taking bath, women clean the house. In the house, chana dal, gourd vegetables and rice are prepared in the form of prasad. Rock salt is used in this food. Chhath Mahaparv is starting with 'Naye Khaye'. The festival of Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated with pomp in the regions of Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. During this fast, the devotees worship the setting sun and rising sun by offering them arghya. On this special occasion, by sharing lovely greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook wishes, quotes and GIF images with your friends and relatives, you can wish them a very happy Chhath Puja.

Kharna is held the next day. Arghya is offered to the setting sun on the third day of the Chhath festival and on the fourth day the festival ends with offerings of araghya to the rising sun. The first Arghya will be offered to the Sun God, on 31st October, Arghya will be offered to the rising Sun in the morning. Chhath Puja is considered to be one of the most difficult fasts. On this day, along with worshipping Chhathi Maiya, people also send greetings, wishes, HD images, wallpapers and GIFs to their loved ones. Send your loved ones these hearty congratulatory wishes on Chhath Puja:

Chhath Puja 2022 Sandhya Arghya Greetings, Wishes & Quotes

Sandhya Arghya Chhath Puja Quotes (File Image)

Sandhya Arghya 2022 Image Reads: May You and Your Loved Ones Be Showered With the Love and Blessings of Chhath Mata on the Occasion of Chhath Puja. Happy Sandhya Arghya!

Happy Sandhya Arghya For Chhath Puja Images (File Image)

Sandhya Arghya 2022 Image Reads: May This Chhath Puja Mark the Beginning of Life, Fortune, and Success for You. May the Wishes To Make This Day Be Blessed by the Sun God and Come True. Happy Sandhya Arghya!

Chhath Puja Wallpapers (File Image)

Sandhya Arghya 2022 Image Reads: As We Worship the Sun Today, I Pray the Sun in Your Life Never Sets. Have a Sparkling Sandhya Arghya!

Happy Sandhya Arghya 2022 Messages (File Image)

Sandhya Arghya 2022 Image Reads: Happy Sandhya Arghya! Chhath Puja Is About Sincere Devotion, Perseverance, Faith and One’s Belief. May You Be Showered With Happiness and Prosperity. May the Gracious Rays of the Sun God Light Up Your Life.

Sandhya Arghya 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Sandhya Arghya 2022 Image Reads: The Sun Alone Is the Source and the End. There Is Nothing Apart From It. Happy Sandhya Arghya!

Chhath Sandhya Arghya 2022 Messages: Share Wishes for Worshipping the Setting Sun During Chhath Puja

There is a story popular about the Chhath festival. According to this legend, Draupadi observed Chhath fast when the Pandavas lost the entire kingdom in gambling. Her wish was fulfilled by this fast and the Pandavas got everything back. According to folk tradition, the relation of Sun God and Chhathi Mayya is that of brother and sister. Therefore, worshipping the sun on the occasion of Chhath was considered fruitful.

