Is black the new pure? Remember the time water purifying companies convinced us to pick their product by magically turning dark murky liquid into crystal clear water? Well, the Indian cricket team’s captain has undone all of that advertising effort by being snapped on the field, sipping on similarly textured “black” murky water i.e. Alkaline water. A New Study Addresses Alkaline Water Electrolysis, A Key Technology in the Decarbonizing Society.

What’s The Hype All About?

Alkaline water is fast becoming very famous not just amongst popular sportspersons but also amongst grade A - Hollywood and Bollywood celebs. It has been praised by celebrities such as Beyoncé and Miranda Kerr. Closer to home, the hottest and fittest actresses like Malika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Shruti Hasan are regular consumers.

Is it Better Than the Boring Water We've Been Drinking all Along?

Alkaline water has a higher pH level than neutral drinking water. 7 is considered to be a neutral pH level, whereas Alkaline water has pH levels closer to about 8 or 9. Lower pH levels imply higher acidic content.

Alkaline water is claimed to reduce acids in the bloodstream, leading to health benefits such as Improved metabolism, Increased energy, Slow ageing, Improved digestion, Weight loss, Clear skin and even Fighting Cancer

However, there is a lack of scientific research when it comes to asserting the benefits of Alkaline water over normal drinking water. Additionally, our body, on its own, is capable of keeping our pH levels in check. Kidneys act like a built-in filtration system, supplemented by our stomach that utilizes gastric juices to neutralize acidic levels in whatever we consume.

Is It Safe?

Unless one has a kidney disease, Alkaline water shouldn’t pose any serious health risks. The high pH could make one’s skin dry and itchy or in some cases cause an upset stomach. Excessive alkalinity in the body may agitate its normal pH, leading to metabolic alkalosis, a condition that may produce the symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, hand tremors, muscle twitching etc.

Is It Worth It?

A locally manufactured 500 ml Alkaline water bottle costs INR 100 compared to the INR 10 one usually pays for the traditional pure drinking water. In a nutshell, if you’ve got a healthy kidney and pockets as deep as the Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli, you could decide to go ahead spoil yourself, for no good reason.

