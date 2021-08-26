Virat Kohli is touted to be one of the fittest cricketers produced by the Indian cricket team. His fitness levels are idolised by several cricketers around the world. Kohli is said to be sticking to his strict regime which is not limited to working out in the gym but is also highly cautious about his diet. Now, if reports are to be believed, the Indian cricket captain is said to be drinking black water which has a high level of alkaline. The special kind of water helps you stay hydrated and also helps in improving immunity due to its high pH level. Virat Kohli Turns Vegan! Is This the New Fitness Secret of Indian Captain?

The black water is assumed to cost around ₹3000-4000 a litre. There are a plethora of benefits associated with the drink. Black water also helps to improve your skin and also keeps weight under control. It also helps in curbing depression. It is also said to be beneficial for people suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Not very long ago there were reports which claimed Virat Kohi had turned vegan. Last year, Kohli had revealed the reason behind him turning a vegetarian was a 'cervical spine issue' which was faced by him in 2018 when they faced South Africa.

"I felt amazing, it is almost two years now and it is the best decision I have taken... it made me feel why I didn't do it before," he said. Talking about his work, As of now, Virat Kohli has been leading the Indian cricket team against England for the five-match Test series.

