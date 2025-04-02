April 3, 2025, Special Days: April 3, 2025, is packed with diverse celebrations. Religious observances include Yamuna Chhath, Rohini Vrat, and Skanda Sashti, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi marks the remembrance of the great Maratha ruler. On a cultural note, Armenian Appreciation Day honours Armenian heritage, and Independent Artist Day supports creativity. Food lovers can enjoy Fish Fingers and Custard Day, National Burrito Day, and National Chocolate Mousse Day. Film enthusiasts celebrate National Film Score Day, fashion lovers embrace National Tweed Day, and tech professionals recognise World Cloud Security Day. Lastly, World Party Day encourages joy and global unity.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 3, 2025 (Thursday)

  1. Yamuna Chhath

  2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi

  3. Rohini Vrat

  4. Skanda Sashti

  5. Armenian Appreciation Day

  6. Fish Fingers and Custard Day

  7. Independent Artist Day

  8. National Burrito Day

  9. National Chocolate Mousse Day

  10. National Film Score Day

  11. National Tweed Day

  12. World Party Day

  13. World Cloud Security Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 3, 2025

  • Sunrise Time: 6:31 am on Thursday, 3 April 2025 (IST)

  • Sunset Time: 6:53 pm on Thursday, 3 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Swaminarayan (3 April 1781 - 1 June 1830)

  2. Sam Manekshaw (3 April 1914 - 27 June 2008)

  3. Eddie Murphy

  4. Cobie Smulders

  5. Matthew Goode

  6. Tommy Haas

  7. Marlon Brando (3 April 1924 - 1 July 2004)

  8. Amanda Bynes

  9. Paris Jackson

  10. Prabhu Deva

  11. Sofia Boutella

  12. Adam Scott

  13. Nigel Farage

  14. Dushyant Chautala

  15. Vikrant Massey

  16. Jaya Prada

  17. Hariharan

  18. Sriya Reddy

  19. Adi Godrej

  20. C. Verma

  21. Seerat Kapoor

  22. Ramnath Goenka (3 April 1904 - 5 October 1991)

  23. Ramakanta Panda

  24. Heena Parmar

  25. Maniben Patel (3 April 1903 - 26 March 1990)

  26. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay (3 April 1903 - 29 October 1988)

  27. Thisara Perera

  28. Ajay Sharma

  29. Taskin Ahmed

  30. Gabriel Jesus

  31. Fabián Ruiz

  32. Adrien Rabiot

  33. Karim Ansarifard

April 2, 2025, Special Days.

