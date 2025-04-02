April 3, 2025, Special Days: April 3, 2025, is packed with diverse celebrations. Religious observances include Yamuna Chhath, Rohini Vrat, and Skanda Sashti, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi marks the remembrance of the great Maratha ruler. On a cultural note, Armenian Appreciation Day honours Armenian heritage, and Independent Artist Day supports creativity. Food lovers can enjoy Fish Fingers and Custard Day, National Burrito Day, and National Chocolate Mousse Day. Film enthusiasts celebrate National Film Score Day, fashion lovers embrace National Tweed Day, and tech professionals recognise World Cloud Security Day. Lastly, World Party Day encourages joy and global unity.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 3, 2025 (Thursday)

Yamuna Chhath Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Rohini Vrat Skanda Sashti Armenian Appreciation Day Fish Fingers and Custard Day Independent Artist Day National Burrito Day National Chocolate Mousse Day National Film Score Day National Tweed Day World Party Day World Cloud Security Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 3, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:31 am on Thursday, 3 April 2025 (IST)

6:31 am on Thursday, 3 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:53 pm on Thursday, 3 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Swaminarayan (3 April 1781 - 1 June 1830) Sam Manekshaw (3 April 1914 - 27 June 2008) Eddie Murphy Cobie Smulders Matthew Goode Tommy Haas Marlon Brando (3 April 1924 - 1 July 2004) Amanda Bynes Paris Jackson Prabhu Deva Sofia Boutella Adam Scott Nigel Farage Dushyant Chautala Vikrant Massey Jaya Prada Hariharan Sriya Reddy Adi Godrej C. Verma Seerat Kapoor Ramnath Goenka (3 April 1904 - 5 October 1991) Ramakanta Panda Heena Parmar Maniben Patel (3 April 1903 - 26 March 1990) Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay (3 April 1903 - 29 October 1988) Thisara Perera Ajay Sharma Taskin Ahmed Gabriel Jesus Fabián Ruiz Adrien Rabiot Karim Ansarifard

