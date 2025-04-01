April 2, 2025, Special Days: April 2, 2025, is a day filled with important cultural, awareness, and national observances worldwide. It marks World Autism Awareness Day, which is dedicated to increasing understanding and support for individuals with autism. International Children's Book Day celebrates the power of literature in shaping young minds, while International Fact-Checking Day promotes media literacy and the fight against misinformation. Lakshmi Panchami, a Hindu festival, is observed to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. Other significant events include National Walking Day, encouraging a healthier lifestyle, and National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, celebrating the classic sandwich. Additionally, countries like Argentina observe Malvinas Day, honoring fallen soldiers, and Belarus and Russia commemorate Union Day, symbolizing their alliance.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 2, 2025 (Wednesday)

Lakshmi Panchami World Autism Awareness Day International Children's Book Day International Fact-Checking Day Childhelp National Day of Hope National Ferret Day National DIY Day National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day National Walking Day Pascua Florida Day Union Day of Belarus and Russia Day of the Veterans and the Fallen in the Malvinas War in Argentina Malvinas Day in Argentina

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 2, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:31 am on Wednesday, 2 April 2025 (IST)

6:31 am on Wednesday, 2 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:52 pm on Wednesday, 2 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ajay Devgn Kapil Sharma Remo D'Souza Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Bade Ghulam Ali Khan (2 April 1902 - 25 April 1968) Himmanshoo A. Malhotra Deepak Parashar Michael Fassbender Jesse Plemons Pedro Pascal Alec Guinness (2 April 1914 - 5 August 2000) Clark Gregg Roselyn Sánchez Michael Clarke Tom Latham David Ferrer Todd Woodbridge Teddy Sheringham Miralem Pjanić

Death Anniversaries on April 2

Former head of the Catholic Church Pope John Paul II died on 2 April 2005 (age 84 years) American inventor and painter Samuel Morse died on 2 April 1872 (age 80 years)

