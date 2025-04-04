April 5, 2025, Special Days: April 5, 2025, is a day marked by a vibrant mix of cultural, national, and international observances. In India, it features significant events like Ashoka Ashtami in Odisha, Masik Durgashtami, Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti, and National Maritime Day, each celebrating heritage, devotion, and history. Globally, the International Day of Conscience promotes peace and moral awareness. Unique celebrations like International Pillow Fight Day, National Deep Dish Pizza Day, National Self-Care Day, and Bell Bottoms Day add a playful and reflective flavour to the day. From spiritual observances to fun-filled festivities, April 5 offers something special for everyone.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 5, 2025 (Saturday)

Ashoka Ashtami in Odisha National Maritime Day (India) International Day of Conscience Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti Masik Durgashtami of April 2025 Startup Mahakumbh Bangalore Spirit Festival International Pillow Fight Day National Dandelion Day National Deep Dish Pizza Day National Handmade Day National Nebraska Day National Self-Care Day National Caramel Day National Body Care Day International Firewalk Day National Raisin and Spice Bar Day Bell Bottoms Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 5, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:29 am on Saturday, 5 April 2025 (IST)

6:29 am on Saturday, 5 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:54 pm on Saturday, 5 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Lily James Rashmika Mandanna Hayley Atwell Gregory Peck (5 April 1916 - 12 June 2003) Charlotte Flair Pharrell Williams Tom Riley Shin Min-a Poonam Bajwa Kinshuk Vaidya Jagjivan Ram (5 April 1908 - 6 July 1986) Harish Uthaman Tej Sapru Suneeta Rao Mitch Pileggi

April 4, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).