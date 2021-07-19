Recently, Quintar, an American sports AR application developer, announced a platform called Q.reality. Its specific details are disclosed. It can process statistics of various games and enhance the viewing experience of various indoor and outdoor courts through AR. Quintar hopes to use this platform to dig deeper into statistics, create sports content, and provide room for improvement in the live streaming experience. In addition, Q.reality can be used in conjunction with all kinds of AR equipment, without having to pay attention to specific equipment.

Quintar was allegedly founded by former Intel sports executives Sankar Jayaram and Jeff Jonas. They believe that the future of AR in sports is extremely forward-looking, and plan to establish relevant AR functions in the arena and in the homes of spectators. For example, spectators in the stands can pick up their mobile phones to view the kicker's shooting range, while spectators at home can view the shooting pictures of NBA games on their tables.

Prior to this, Quintar announced that it has received millions of financings and said that the funds will be used for technology development. Living up to expectations, Jayaram revealed that they plan to showcase the AR experience before the end of 2021. The first step is to map a wide range of sports fields, from football to golf courses, so that Quintar's technology can locate the user's mobile phone. The second step is to synchronize the map information with the 3D game statistics to achieve the correct display effect. The third step is to equip its company's camera in the court to facilitate users to make their own videos. In the last step, Qunitar will develop the infrastructure, these experiences will become very common on mobile devices next year.

There is no doubt that the AR experience of the Q.reality platform will lead the AR field. As a very promising technology, AR is more advantageous than VR in some scenarios. In the future, AR may be the first to see large-scale use. Although the immersive closed experience provided by VR is indeed attractive to the audience, it is clear that AR is more useful to the public, and the AR market will be larger than the VR market. This time, the Q.reality platform combines the remote registration function and the three-dimensional live broadcast function, which can place AR content on the competition terrain. At the same time, it allows content creators, teams, media personnel, and other users to create "personalized, socialized, and gamified" content for fans on mobile devices, TVs, and AR wearable devices. Spectators are not restricted by the competition terrain and can enjoy the content in the stadium or at home.

Jayaram gave an example to share the specific magic, how fans watching a football match at home can project the live broadcast to the desktop, and provide a second screen to display statistics, graphics, and other interesting content. Sometimes when the audience sits in a bad view, it is difficult to see the player's position. Or if you have good eyesight, you can see the court and the players, but it is still difficult to see the numbers on the jersey. When the ball is in the air, it may also be difficult to see the ball. Therefore, Q.reality can add an AR display layer to help track the progress from the quarterback to the outside or near the end.

No other technology allows any fan in any seat to experience multi-layered content through AR in a sports event. But spectators in the stadium seats have technology like Quintar, which allows them to clearly see the dynamic positions of the two players at the same time through the lens of their mobile phones. In addition to the Q.reality platform can be used in sports events, the most unexpected is that the company said that users can also integrate e-commerce, gambling, games, and NFT markets into the platform to fully enjoy the AR function.

With the improvement of the current economic living standards and the development of high-tech and other emerging technologies, various industry scenarios have put forward new requirements for improving the quality and efficiency of services. As the entrance to mainstream applications, AR makes the interactive way of virtual scenes more realistic and is favored by more and more companies, and it is applied in various fields. Augmented reality combines computer-generated virtual imaging with the real world to construct a virtual space that combines virtual and real. Through electronic technology, some entity information (visual information, sound, taste, touch, etc.) originally in the real world is simulated and multi-dimensionally superimposed, and then fed back to the human senses in the form of virtual information applications, so as to achieve beyond reality sensory experience.

At present, AR technology includes new technologies and new methods such as multimedia, three-dimensional modeling, real-time video display, multi-sensor fusion, real-time transmission, and scene fusion. But in general, the basic part of AR is the integration of computer vision and artificial fields. AR is an interdisciplinary subject of computer vision and human-computer interaction. With the development of technology, augmented reality is everywhere. Application scenarios include medical treatment, education, games, museum exhibitions, cultural, sports, entertainment, advertising, and other vertical fields, involving all aspects of work and life.

Nowadays, the hardware development of virtual devices is becoming more and more abundant. From the beginning of VR helmets that people are most accessible to, and now the development of AR headsets has risen to a whole new level, with more network-wide hardware and strength. Representing a new development trend in the AR field, the WIMI Hologram team, as a pioneer in the AR field, is committed to bringing more excellent products to users. WIMI was founded in 2015. It focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

Since its establishment, WIMI has been providing AR-based holographic services and products to meet customer needs, focusing on providing customers and end-users with innovative, immersive, and interactive holographic AR experiences. WIMI brings a patent for holographic real-time imaging with an atomized particle size of 2-4μm, provides a 3D holographic pulse laser radar product "WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR", which is an excellent product of the holographic AR head-mounted display series. The annual growth rate of WIMI's AR software and content is 68.7%, and the annual growth rate of AR hardware is 67.9%. It can be said that compared with its domestic counterparts, WIMI has established a comprehensive AR holographic IP content warehouse.

According to WIMI, the holographic IP content owned by the platform can be traced from the format of the virtual holographic content to the 3D model and then to the holographic virtual product. These nearly 5,000 holographic virtual IP rights content include holographic animation, virtual live broadcast, virtual idol, and virtual social networking. Among them, 2,961 holographic IPs are used for virtual education, 851 holographic IPs are used for virtual tourism, 739 holographic IPs are used for virtual art and entertainment, and 103 holographic IPs are used for virtual science. WIMI provides pan-entertainment and pan-advertising industry content services based on AR technology. From the aspects of technology, products, marketing, and ecology, WIMI will create a national entertainment ecosystem, empower the content industry with technology, and promote the value-added of the entire industry chain.

In addition, WIMI's holographic AR products and solutions are also enriched with copyrighted IP content licensed from a third party. WIMI works with brands, filmmakers, and agents to transform high-quality IP into holographic virtual products to improve WIMI's operating system for the IP ecosystem. WIMI will provide the above-mentioned holographic virtual products with its own IP rights to cooperative enterprises, and realize the development of holographic virtual product rights and interests for users nationwide through the platform system docking mode.

With the current support of 5G, the VR/AR industry is expected to take the lead in becoming an industry with large-scale applications of 5G. In the automotive field, 5G application scenarios can be used to support AR HUD. In the entertainment field, it can be used for 3D model display and 8K. As for e-commerce shopping and immersive social interaction, it can also be used for VR+ shopping experiences, 3D holographic calls, and so on. Due to enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, WIMI's AR advertising business and holographic AR entertainment business, as well as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family hologram, etc., will be based on 5G, 3D computer vision technology, SAAS platform technology. Meanwhile, they combine AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content, which is widely used in these fields.

In this way, if holographic technology companies and Internet companies want to seize the opportunities in the AR field, they must also work hard to deploy.

