Acclaimed author Marie Jolie released Ferris Wheel, the fifth and final installment of her Hardcore Office series, on July 9, 2021. Jolie’s motto—“My fantasy becomes your imagination”—has resonated with the thousands of fans who adore her steamy romances, relatable heroines, and intriguing takes on the playboy boss.

Due to the various shelter-in-place and stay-at-home notices, one may experience increased loneliness due to the cessation of various social activities. Jolie hopes to be able to help readers reduce some feelings of loneliness by transporting them into an imaginary romance world through her writing.

Ferris Wheel follows Rose Murray, a 19-year-old girl working at a marketing agency. Despite her high-paying job and a fiancé who loves her, she still hopes to rise farther in the company. Rose finally gets her break when she has the opportunity to present a re-branding idea to Mr. Hugo Ferris, a businessman and MMA fighter. However the meeting is not an ordinary one, and is the start of a riveting cat-and-mouse game.

Ferris Wheel and the Hardcore Office series are perfect for readers who enjoy contemporary romance, billionaire love interests, and ordinary protagonists trying to survive in the corporate world. Although the romance genre may typically be seen to be female-focused, Jolie’s fan base of male readers shows that this is a series that both genders will enjoy.

Readers rave about the complex characters, forbidden passions, and whirlwind relationships that serve as the foundation for Jolie’s Hardcore Office series. With men who are both delicious and dangerous, Jolie delivers on the promise to inspire the imaginations of her fans. Ferris Wheel is no different, showcasing the enigmatic Hugo as he unravels the consequences of jumping to conclusions about ambitious young Rose.

Ferris Wheel is now available for sale on Amazon after a pre-order period that drew a lot of interest. The first four installments of Jolie’s Hardcore Office series are also available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Marie Jolie is an accomplished romance author with a love of storytelling. She can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/MarieJolieBooks or on Instagram @mariejoliebooks. She believes in living boldly by traveling, loving, witnessing, dreaming, and feeling fully with all of her heart. Jolie lives and writes in Chicago.