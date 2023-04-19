Mafia romance books are all the rage these days. Books on the mafia are a fantastic opportunity to learn about the grimy and ominous world of organised crime. They tell us the tales of strong, ruthless men and their loving but weak spots for women. Sometimes you don't know until you read about it; romance novels can help you figure out what makes you tick or what makes you happy. Top May Reads: From Poetry To Mythology Fiction Novels; Here Are 7 New Books That You Need To Add To Your Reading List.

Any romance novels with Made Men, mafia families, or characters with ties to the mafia are classified as mafia romance books. These books frequently centre on a hero or family connected to organised crime. Embark on a journey into the shadows with these heinously enjoyable mafia romance novels. The top mafia romance novels on this hand-picked list are brimming with vicious mafiosos and Bratva princesses. Here we have collated for you some of the most popular Mafia romance books:

Devil of Dublin By BB Easton

When eight-year-old Darby Collins travels to Ireland for the first time, she is immediately captivated by the country's mystic landscape, the enticing Irish charm, and her grandfather's tales of enchanted fairies, witches who eat children, and vengeful lake spirits.

Forget-Me-Not Bombshell by Caroline Peckham and Susanne Valenti

Anya Volkov, the Russian Bratva's daughter, travels to the UK to meet her marriage responsibilities to Danny, the London Firm's butcher, also known as the "unhinged twin," in Forget-Me-Not Bombshell. The London Firm is managed by the Butcher Brothers.

The Sweetest Oblivion Danielle Lori

The once-favoured mafia principessa Elena Abelli loses her halo and is thrown under house arrest after a sensational encounter leaves her reputation in ruins.

Thief in Kisses by Danielle Lori

This candidate for the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards is unquestionably one of the best mafia romance stories we've ever read. This mafia romance book has the ideal plot of adversaries who become lovers, all wrapped up in a slow-burning romance that made me cry.

The Maddest Obsession by Danielle Lori

Gianna Marino, who is twenty-eight, finds enjoyment in drinking, hazardous behaviour, and white lines. When she encounters the mysterious dirty fed, who tests her in a way no one else does, everything changes.

The expression of sex and love addiction that is most fantasy-driven is romance addiction. Early exposure to romantic media portrayals triggers fantasies, which the addict then personalizes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).