Happy Basant Panchami 2023! The festival of Basant Panchami brings in lots of happiness and joy. Not only is the atmosphere amazing everywhere on this day, but people also worship Maa Saraswati with pomp. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar. From this day, winter begins to end, and the season of spring begins. This day is dedicated to Maa Saraswati, so on this day, people worship the goddess in their homes as they decorate their homes with flowers and Rangoli.

On the day of Vasant Panchami, Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning and wisdom, is worshipped. Traditionally, this festival of Vasant Panchami is considered very auspicious for students. On this day, people related to the field of arts, music and education and especially children's education, worship the goddess with devotion. Special pujas are also organised in schools. On the day of Vasant Panchami, apart from Saraswati Puja, kite festivals are organised on a large scale in many places. Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes & Saraswati Puja HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

It is said that making Rangoli at any Hindu festival brings positivity to homes, offices and schools. So why not discuss some designs of Rangoli which you can easily make at home? Let us show you some of Rangoli's easiest and most unique designs without delay. Veena is the favourite musical instrument of Maa Saraswati. One can add that as an element. And not just that, one can make Rangoli design of Maa Saraswati residing on the lotus flower. But these are just some suggestions. Check out more Basant Panchami 2023 rangoli designs here.

Vasant Panchami Rangoli Design

Vasant Panchami Swan Rangoli

Vasant Panchami Veena Rangoli

Vasant Panchami Easy Lotus Flowers Rangoli

Vasant Panchami Special Poster Rangoli

You can make a lotus flower in your Rangoli. Along with this, you can also try designing swan. Maa Saraswati is the goddess of learning; one can also design books in the Rangoli design. The best option is to make a simple picture of Maa Saraswati in Rangoli. Just make sure you place it in an area where it doesn't get stepped on.

