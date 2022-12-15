The new year is almost here, and people have already started planning outings and get-togethers for New Year’s Eve. People are in the party mood to begin the New Year with high energy. Indian-style parties are incomplete without some Thumkas and Tapori dance. How can you not do crazy dancing like Ranveer Singh and Govinda when celebrating with your kind of people? As you welcome New Year 2023 with your gang on December 31, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of songs that must be in your playlist for welcoming the new year. Dilbar, Bom Diggy & Other Best Party Songs Your DJ Must Have On His Playlist This NYE.

Paris Ka Trip – Milind Gaba & Honey Singh

This is one trippy song that will set your feet tapping for the New Year’s Eve party. This song is a perfect one to build the dancing mood for your guests at the party.

Oops by King

This song has been trending a lot with Instagram reels and is another song to make you groove as you enjoy your drinks during the New Year’s party.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title track

The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is loved by many people due to its music. It’s a hit during parties and deserves to be on the New Year’s Eve playlist for sure. The Best and Most Nostalgic Bollywood Playlist on the Internet on New Year’s Eve.

Naacho Naacho from RRR

This is one crazy and super energetic song from the movie RRR. It will add energy to your guests and bring out their funny dance steps.

Nadiyo Paar from Roohi

This one’s a remix version of the famous dance number ‘Let The Music Play’ by Shamur and is composed by Sachin Jigar with additional vocals by Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. It is totally a party number to set you grooving.

Music is the heart of every party. Good music automatically makes your guests excited for a groovy night where they just can’t resist dancing. Choose the right music to make this year’s last party your best and the most memorable one. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2022 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).