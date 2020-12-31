2020 is finally over! No matter how much we repeat ourselves, words fall short if we are to describe this year. Even Oxford dictionary couldn’t pick one single word for 2020! So, we are fine! But we can surely pick our nostalgic Bollywood playlist, at any given time, right? Because we spent a significant amount of time indoors, all of us at some point this year, has gone back to relive the good old memories. The Hindi film industry has given us quite a list of songs that will forever remain stuck in our head and heart. And a few of them were listed by netizens on the last day of 2020! Yes, the best and most nostalgic Bollywood playlist on the internet is going viral on New Year’s Eve. Courtesy? A Twitter user!

With the year-end, comes the traditional year-enders, but we can end it with a bang with the list of songs that make us nostalgic. Although we do not need any occasion to go back to these songs, the latest buzz on the internet sums up how excited we get, the minute someone plays our favourite Bollywood song at any event. Twitter user, who goes by the handle @sibtaiiin asked followers, “When I say Indian bops you say?”

Here's the Tweet:

When I say Indian bops you say? — 𓄀 (@sibtaiiin) December 29, 2020

Desi Twitterati was quick to respond. Dil Chahta Hai title track, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Badtameez Dil, Lungi Dance and many more, netizens go on and on, with the best nostalgic playlist ever! K-Pop Songs for New Year 2021 Playlist.

Netizens Were Quick to Respond!

Totally!

Who Else for Lungi Dance?

This Song!

That Hook Step!

Another Evergreen Song

How are we even talking about bops without ‘dil chahta hai’ pic.twitter.com/kOABtwysTE — Vinit (@utterclueless) December 30, 2020

'Party All Night'

Nostalgic?

Another Hit Song!

I couldn't find Jiya Jale anywhere on this list, so here you go✨ pic.twitter.com/2ayg7WPxlP — m e g (@meghnificent_) December 30, 2020

It is an absolute delight to see so many songs on the list. The best way to end any year! Which is your favourite Indian bop? For us, we are just going to take a little break and listen to one of these songs for a perfect ending to 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).