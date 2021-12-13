Winters are here! It gets difficult to maintain a healthy and beautiful garden during this time. But all those who love gardening, you can learn about the best flowering plants that will bloom sow this season. As many plants go dry this time of the year, it gets difficult to make your garden shine bright with colourful flowers. But some flowers flourish the best at this time. Before you start digging for new flowers in your little garden this season, we at LatestLY have curated a list of flowers that you can plant these winters to enhance the beauty of your garden. Gardening Tips and Tricks: How To Take Care of Money Plant, Jade Plant and Aloe Vera Plant at Home.

1. Snowdrop

Galanthus or snowdrops are little beautiful white flowers that must be planted in fall. They often start blooming when the snow is still on the ground.

Snowdrop (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

2. Daffodil

Daffodils are sunny flowers that are the first ones to crop up in early spring. Plant these yellow bulbs at least three weeks before the expected first frost for best results.

Daffodil (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

3. Black Tulip

Also known as Queen of the Night Tulips, they are usually associated with spring. But they are pretty resilient to cold temperatures. Therefore, you can easily plant them for late winter or early spring bloom.

Black Tulips (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Winter Jasmine

These pretty yellow flowers carry no fragrance but look beautiful even in a dull place like a landscape of late winters.

Winter Jasmine (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

5. Glory of the Snow

As the name says, these are the beautiful tiny flowers that bloom in the snow. They look gorgeous in rock gardens or on the border and bloom in starry blue, pink and white colours.

Glory of the Snow (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

6. Leucojum

These tiny bell-shaped flowers, also known as spring snowflakes, appear in late winter when snow is still on the ground.

Leucojum (Photo Credits: PxHere)

Winters can make your garden look even more beautiful if you make the right choice with the flowers you plant. Know everything about the plant or flower you sow and make them bloom the best they can. Happy Winters 2021!

