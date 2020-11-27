Are Boobgasms Real? Hell yes, they are! As the name suggests, boobgasms are orgasms that can be achieved when the breasts or boobs are stimulated enough. There’s a lot of work to be done here especially if you’re trying to achieve it for the first time. Just like vaginal or clitoral orgasms, boobgasms can be achieved if they’re done right. Certain reports suggest that the stimulation of boobs is equivalent to the stimulation of the clitoris and vagina. And that’s because the nipples have over a hundred of nerve endings which, when stimulated, can give unforgettable pleasure to women. BDSM and Kink Equipment: How Nipple Clamps Can Spice Up Your Sex Life to Give You the Perfect ‘Boobgasm’.

Treat the Nipple like the Clitoris

The most basic understanding of getting an unforgettable boobgasm is to treat your nipples like the clitoris. Just like your clit needs enough stimulation for you to feel horny, nipples need to be rubbed enough too to turn you on. Now, the next question might be how would you know if it’s time for you to boobgasm? For some women, the nipple might turn red and perkier when aroused enough. If you nipples start to look prominent enough, it’s a sign that your body is starting to respond to the stimulation.

Use the Tongue

Using the tongue can work wonders! After your partner has rubbed the nipples enough with their fingers, ask them to put some saliva on it or just lick the nipples and the area around.

What About the Rest of the Body?

While you might want your partner to also focus on the other parts of the body, it is advisable to just stick to the nipples when you want breast orgasm. Nipples need undivided attention in order for you to be fully turned on. A little bit of smooching could probably help!

Boobgasm may not always necessarily work for everyone. And it’s okay if you’ve tried and not felt anything. At the end of the day, there are many more ways to have an orgasm and this is just one of them!

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)

