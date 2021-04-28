Chlorophyll water is the new TikTok and Instagram trend that is going viral and HOW! People cannot stop talking about the antioxidant-rich drink that is reportedly helping acne control in the most impressive way! Chlorophyll is a complex chemical compound containing protein, and as we were taught in school, this pigment is responsible for the green color of the leaves. BUT when did people start drinking this pigment? Well, Chlorophyll is easily available in the form of quick supplements both in tablet and liquid form that can be mixed with water. In various tutorials online, beauty gurus are claiming that drinking Chlorophyll water can reduce acne and provide glowing skin. What Is Spirulina? Health Benefits of This Blue-Green Algae Dietary Supplement.

The main pigment of photosynthesis, Chlorophyll is formed from the elements carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, and magnesium. There are two types of chlorophyll-A and chlorophyll-B found in all autotrophic green plants. It nourishes the plants by absorbing light from the rays of the sun. However, now it seems to nourish humans, as well as hashtag #chlorophyllwater, has about 80 million views on TikTok and even more on Instagram. Influencers are posting before-and-after videos of their cleared skin.

Previously, a study done on healthy women of over 45 years, found that chlorophyll extract "significantly improves wrinkles and elasticity" on damaged skin. Another small study of 10 people showed that topical chlorophyllin which is a water-soluble version of chlorophyll with added sodium and copper for easy absorption "significantly improved" acne and large pores after three weeks. Approximately 13 kg of chlorophyll is obtained from about two kilograms of dried powder. Chlorophyll-A is green for some bluishness and Chlorophyll-B is green for some yellowing. There is no particular difference in the composition of the two. Chlorophyll, contains 2.6% magnesium.

As people now use it as medicine and health drinks, let us discuss the health benefits, as well as risks associated with Chlorophyll, the foliage used in medicine, which is commonly found in alfalfa and fungi. Chlorophyll is also used to give different colors to foods as well as to give beverages a green color, such as pasta and spirits.

Chlorophyll Water Benefits

1. Chlorophyll works at the body's molecular and cellular levels and helps to increase the number of red blood cells in the body.

2. Consumption of chlorophyll water protects you from the effects of free radicals, boosting your immune system.

3. Chlorophyll has long been used to fill skin wounds. It prevents infection by clearing wounds and reducing the effects of bacteria when it is on the skin.

4. Consuming chlorophyll water with food makes you less hungry. This helps you avoid overeating and helps you lose weight.

5. Chlorophyll has antiinflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation in patients with arthritis. Chlorophyll is also used in making medicines for arthritis.

6. Chlorophyll is used to remove bad odor from the mouth.

7. Acne effects are claimed to ne reduced.

8. Chlorophyll is also used to treat pancreatic disease.

9. Its injection is used for skin and lung cancer helping the wounds caused by cancer to heal.

USA’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon Anthony Youn, MD gave his verdict on TikTok and Instagram saying that he approves of Chrolophyll and its benefits:

Chlorophyll Water Risks

It is better to take chlorophyll under the supervision of a doctor or herbalist. While it is safe to consume to a great extent and does not have many side effects. However, in some people with sensitive skin, the application of chlorophyll must be done only after a patch test. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding a baby, talk to your doctor once. Also, Chlorophyll supplements depend on age, health, and disease status, so you must consider it if your doctor says so.

There is no scientific confirmation on its dosage yet. Therefore, when you plan on consuming it, please consult your doctor. Chlorophyll is found in the form of medicines, as well as from natural sources. Therefore, if you wish, you can consume chlorophyll from these natural sources such as wheatgrass, green beans, spinach, peas, parsley, etc.

