As concerns for the supply chain increase, transportation companies are getting creative with how they fill the demand for truck drivers. Houston-based D.R. Martin’s Transport is accepting enrollment for their upcoming virtual Truck Start Boot Camp on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. CST. While most companies are recruiting for drivers, Owners David and Jessica Martin are empowering individuals to enter the trucking industry as CEOs. The six-week boot camp includes 15 courses with step-by-step instructions on how to be successful in the transportation arena.

“I remember when we first started our trucking company,” states Jessica Martin. “We were so confused on how to make the most money in trucking. We quickly learned success comes in various forms in the business through load boards, contracts, brokering, dispatching, and more.”

The couple took interest in starting a trucking company after undergoing hardships that led to complications in finding employment. The two saw entrepreneurship as the only viable option.

“Starting our company was like having a second chance,” states Jessica Martin. “We are living proof of how hard work, focus and prayer leads to success whether you have a perfect background or not. In turn, we wanted to extend this boot camp to individuals who are also in need of another chance.”

Since 2018, the Martin’s has helped over 40 people from all walks of life successfully launch their own trucking business, while building a multi-million dollar empire for themselves. They now own a fleet of seven 18-wheeler trucks and are ready to show individuals how to execute their exact formula to see the same results. The turnkey truck business boot camp will grant individuals a self-paced digital curriculum, inner circle group coaching, and one-on-one mentoring.

Studies show the trucking industry took a hit once the global pandemic began. The industry is still recovering to match the demand for drivers with many jobs available for employment.

“We want people to know their future is in good hands when starting a trucking business,” states David Martin. “The opportunities are endless; they just need people to take over the supply chain fulfillment needs.”

To join their wait list for registration, visit their official website drmartintransport.com or you can follow them on social media @drmartintransport. Every student will not only gain financial insight and knowledge of the transportation industry, but will actually open their own business during the boot camp.