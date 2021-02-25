Ebuka Matthew Igbokwe (stage name- Hotbillz) is a popular Nigerian musician, sound designer and entrepreneur. He rose to prominence with the release of his Afro-pop single "Good Life" (featuring Nigerian singer Byno) which first achieved List of viral music videos on the micro-platform Mobile app in early 2020.

He is the founder/owner of Hotbillz Empire. He founded Hotbillz Empire in 2017. He started this company in order to help talents grow and excel in a highly tough entertainment and fashion industry and also incorporated Hotbillz Empire Ltd in the UK in December 2020. Hotbillz Empire is a UK/Nigerian Media Company for Entertainment such as Music and Fashion. The company started in Lagos, Nigeria with the aim to discover new talents across the globe and also give them the platform to express their talents while making them world class stars in a highly competitive music industry.

Ebuka Matthew Igbokwe (Hotbillz) started his career as a professional dancer in 2007, where his love for music developed. Hotbillz affirmed the following “I believe in chasing and nurturing whatever talent you have; music means a lot to me and I am glad I took my chances and followed my dreams”.

His music can best be described as aspirational. His music tells a story that makes an attentive listener realize that Hotbillz is only singing about hypothetical realities. Nonetheless, he finds ways to express and promote his talent. Hotbillz has proved he is ready to stay in the game as he showed more creativity through his amazing EP “Gift Of Life“.

‘Gift of Life’ is built on an Afro-pop-Palmwine music hybrid production with memorable melodies. Through it Hotbillz shows gratitude for the ‘Gift of Life’ whilst expressing his aspirations and dreams in life.

‘Inside (Feelings)’ seems more organic as the Gospel-esque production which portrays Hotbillz as a loverboy, infatuated with a woman. He is willing to cry so she would give him a chance. With desperation in his voice, he sings, “I wish to show you what I’m feeling inside…”

‘Finish Work’ is more of an affirmation of talent. But it’s becoming too much of a trend to see Hotbillz gets outshine on his own songs by his features. Nonetheless, the song discusses good things on a Reggae-Fusion record. ‘Hold Me Down’ goes back to the topic of love. Bwealth and Josh Keyngz aid the conversation. At Hotbillz Empire Ltd, talent managers are currently scouting for new talented artists and hope to sign them into their record label.