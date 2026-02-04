Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary is facing significant public criticism following a controversial remark made during a recent episode of the reality show The 50. The incident, which occurred during an outdoor segment of the competition, involved Nigerian rapper and fellow contestant Yung Sammy, leading to accusations of colourism and racial insensitivity. Fitness Influencer Pawan Chechi Challenges ‘Badmash’ Prince Narula for Face-Off After Elvish Yadav Claims on ‘The 50’ (Watch Video).

What Did Sapna Choudhary Say About Yung Sammy on’The 50′?

The controversy began during a task when Choudhary commented on the intensity of the sun, stating, "Dhoo mein kaala toh nahi ho jaungi na?" (I hope I don't turn dark in the sun) While the remark was delivered in a seemingly light-hearted tone, viewers and fellow contestants quickly noted that it appeared to be directed toward Yung Sammy, who is the first Black contestant to feature in the Indian reality series.

The exchange was captured by cameras and broadcast as part of the show’s daily updates. Almost immediately, the footage began circulating on social media platforms, where users criticised the statement as being rooted in colour-based prejudice.

Sapna Choudhary on ‘The 50’

Social Media Reactions

The backlash has been swift, with many fans and activists calling out the "casual racism" often prevalent in Indian media. While some of Choudhary’s supporters argued that the comment was a common colloquialism regarding tanning, a larger segment of the audience pointed out the context of the remark in the presence of a person of color.

"These comments aren't just jokes; they reinforce deep-seated biases," one viewer wrote on social media. Others have called for the show's producers to address the incident formally, though the network has yet to issue an official statement regarding potential disciplinary action.

Yung Sammy in ‘The 50’

More About 'The 50'

The 50 is a high-stakes reality competition that brings together various influencers, actors, and personalities to compete for a prize fund. The show has already been noted for its high-tension environment, featuring frequent verbal altercations among contestants, including recent heated arguments between Choudhary and other housemates like Faisal Shaikh (Faisu) and Adnan Shaikh. Who Is Vanshaj Singh? All About the Content Creator and First Contestant To Be Evicted From ‘The 50’.

Yung Sammy, a Nigerian rapper who has built a career within the Indian music industry, has been a standout participant this season. His inclusion was initially praised as a step toward more diverse representation in Indian reality television.

