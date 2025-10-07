When is Zaheer Khan's birthday? Well, this might not be a question that would pop up that easily in the minds of cricket fans, or would it? There seems to be confusion that has prevailed over Zaheer Khan's actual birthdate, with some believing it to be October 7 and others claiming that it is October 8. Well, many fans have thought that Zaheer Khan's birthday is on October 7 and subsequently have showered wishes for the 2011 World Cup-winning pacer on this special day. So which of them is the correct one? In this article, we shall find clarity on this issue by looking at an old post that was made by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Zaheer Khan Steps Down as Mentor of Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of IPL 2026.

Sachin Tendulkar, in the year 2020, had put out a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish Zaheer Khan on his birthday. And it was on October 8! The Master Blaster poked fun at the former Indian pacer and said that the latter should actually announce that his birthday is on October 8. Sachin Tendulkar's old X post, which dates all the way back to the year 2020, saw the Master Blaster share a picture with Zaheer Khan and he wrote, "Yahaan pe bhi reverse swing Zak! Ab bata bhi de logon ko, ki your birthday is today and not on the 7th! Wishing you a very happy birthday my friend." (Reverse swing here also Zak! Tell it to people that your birthday is on October 8 and not on the 7th!). Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan Celebrate Their First Vinayaka Chaturthi With Son Fatehsinh (See Pics).

Sachin Tendulkar's Old X Post Claims Zaheer Khan's Birthday is on October 8

Yahaan pe bhi reverse swing Zak! Ab bata bhi de logon ko, ki your birthday is today and not on the 7th! 😋 Wishing you a very happy birthday my friend. pic.twitter.com/pr2XqolbZ2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2020

To add further weight to the claim made by Sachin Tendulkar's post from 2020, fans had found out that Zaheer Khan's wife and actress Sagarika Ghatge had wished the former India National Cricket Team fast bowler on October 8. These can go on to confirm the fact that Zaheer Khan's actual birthdate is not October 7 but October 8.

Zaheer Khan's Wife Birthday Wish For Him From Last Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagarika Z Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge)

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that Zaheer Khan has parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants. The former cricketer had joined the IPL franchise as mentor in 2024 after Gautam Gambhir had vacated the role after the 2023 edition of the T20 competition. Lucknow Super Giants had a forgettable campaign in IPL 2025, wherein they finished in seventh spot with six wins in 14 matches. This was the second straight year they had missed out on a spot in the IPL playoffs after making it to the top four in 2022 and 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).