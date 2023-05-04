Priyanka Chopra's transformation since her beauty pageant days has been phenomenal. The former Miss World has definitely taken over the world with confidence, and we couldn't be prouder. After making a mark in Bollywood, PeeCee moved to Hollywood and did what was expected of her - rule. Priyanka's career graph has only grown with time, from marking her attendance at several popular events including Met Gala and Oscars to signing projects with A-listers. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Nayanthara, Whose Red Bridal Look Will You Like to Imitate?

The Bajirao Mastani actress has always been a fashion force to reckon with. That explains why she has always been on our best-dressed list, no matter the occasion. A red carpet queen, PeeCee's fashion choices have struck a chord with us almost every time. The actress, in particular, has been obsessed with plunging neckline dresses that allow her to look sensuous. She's all about going bold and keeping it safe is never her prerogative. From Ralph Lauren to Valentino, she has donned all the pretty pieces by different designers but the endpoint has always been the same - her looking stunning. Priyanka Chopra is Obsessed with Floral Prints, Proof in Pics!

To elaborate more on this, let's check out the 7 best times when Priyanka Chopra flaunted her obsession with plunging necklines.

Bling it On

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Some Ruffles and Some Drama

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot in White

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Day Glamorous

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Green Makes Her Look Sexy

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Priyanka Chopra's outfits did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

