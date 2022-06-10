Popular South actress, Nayanthara got married to her longtime beau, Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022. The couple was dating for a very long time and they eventually decided to settle down. Nayanthara, unlike our Bollywood beauties, didn't pick a Sabyasachi ensemble for her big day. Instead, she chose Jade by Monica and Karishma as her designer label. It was a stunning red, self-embroidered saree which may remind you of Priyanka Chopra Jonas from her Indian wedding ceremony. Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Are Married! The Couple Looks Stunning In This First Picture From Their Wedding Ceremony.

Nayanthara's red heavily embroidered saree had scalloped edging and she paired it with a matching red full sleeves blouse. Unlike modern-day brides who opt for minimal jewellery, Nayanthara decided to go heavy with it. She opted for a layered emerald and diamond necklace along with an emerald necklace and a matching choker. She also had matching earrings and a maangtika to complete her look. With blushed cheeks, shimmery eyes and mauve lips, she completed her look further.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas v/s Nayanthara

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Priyanka, the Dostana actress had picked a red lehenga choli from the house of Sabyasachi for her traditional wedding. And seems like Nayanthara sought some inspiration from PeeCee when she opted for a layered necklace to go with her outfit. While it was emerald for the Darbar actress, Priyanka mostly opted for real kundan jewellery. Priyanka's red self-embroidered lehenga continues to be a hot favourite with all the brides-to-be and with Nayanthara joining the bandwagon, we can assume this trend to go on for the next few years. Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Indian Wedding Gets Caricatured Into The Simpsons' Characters, View Pic.

While PeeCee opted for a lehenga, Nayanthara preferred a saree. And if given a choice, whose wedding look will you like to imitate on your special day? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

Whose Wedding Look Will You Like to Imitate? Nayanthara Priyanka Chopra Jonas

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).