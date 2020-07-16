Aamna Sharif! She was one of the prettiest faces to greet us from the deluge of K-serial culture back in 2003 as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga. With films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain in her resume, Aamna's recent famed stint includes that of Komolika Chaubey / Sonalika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay following a hiatus of six years. While her on-screen presence is strong and engaging, off-screen, Aamna channels a poignant vibe on the fashion front. The stunning mother to a five-year-old Arain Kapoor, Aamna belongs to a rare breed of sartorial stunners who are versatile in their style offerings. Not a trend hound, Aamna's fashion arsenal features a heady mix of traditional and chic western ensembles in bold hues, contemporary cuts, silhouettes and fabrics. An underlining minimal but polished vibe accompanies all of her styles as Aamna flits from one radiant vibe to another effortlessly. Impeccable makeup and non-fussy hair game seal the deal for her. She turns a year older today. Her traditional style moments are a lesson in attaining those all-encompassing ethnic wardrobe goals. A sharara/gharara here, saree, lehenga there and neo-ethnic dresses all served up with a generous dose of complimenting jewellery and glam comprise her ethnic fashion repertoire.

Ahead, we rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of Aamna's awesome ethnic style moments.

A peach gharara set by designer Neha Saran was teamed with bangles, clutch, earrings, subtle makeup and sleek hair.

A pink and gold set by Sukriti and Aakriti was teamed with sleek hair, subtle makeup and statement earrings.

A black ruffle-trimmed saree by Disha Patil was teamed with a sleeves shimmery blouse, ruby toned earrings and ring. Wavy hair and nude glam accompanied.

A peach floral printed Anarkali set with pearl sequins embroidered detailing was teamed with Neha Lulla jewellery, sleek hair and glowy natural glam.

A pink Gopi Vaid ensemble with a choker, wavy hair and subtle makeup greeted us for Eid 2019 festivities.

A Heena Kochhar intricately embroidered ensemble was teamed with earrings, sleek hair and natural glam.

A yellow and floral Gopi Vaid ensemble was paired with golden juttis, earrings, wavy hair and minimal glam.

A Neetu Rohra yellow-toned outfit was brilliantly paired off with a dainty choker, wavy hair and pink lips.

A floral Gopi Vaid outfit was aptly accessorized with earrings and finished out with textured waves and nude glam.

Ethnic ensembles are always available in a plethora of options but choosing just the correct one that falters the frame, is in sync with the contemporary sensibilities is a tricky affair. Aamna excels in this brilliantly! Here's wishing Aamna Sharif a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

