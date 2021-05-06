Festival celebrations and fashion almost go hand in hand. This year Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 12 or 13 depending on moon sighting marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr was started by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. Muslims across the world celebrate the holy festival with fun and enthusiasm. Apart from good food, people buy new dresses to celebrate the joyous festival. Now, if you are confused about what you are going to wear this Eid to be in the limelight, then you must take a cue from our very own stylish TV stars wardrobe.

As we all know that when it comes to fashion and trends, our television stars can easily give anyone a run for their money. They never fail to give us major fashion goals. Nowadays, fans have also started to follow the television divas and are often inspired by the way they look, both in real life and on-screen. The TV stars definitely know how to carry off a few fashionable outfits with a lot of elegance and grace. Even they are often spotted making style statements by wearing traditional ethnic wear. Now, as the holy month of Ramzan is about to end, several will be looking for ethnic outfit inspirations for the occasion of Eid. Thus, here are some of the gorgeous outfits that the TV stars have worn to give you fashion inspiration for celebrating Eid Al-Fitr 2021.

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan's ethnic wear game is always exceptionally good. This Eid you can wear a stunning bright yellow-hued kurta set like Hina. Also, style the outfit with heavy jewelry and keep your tresses open.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

This year most people will celebrate Eid while staying at home due to the ongoing pandemic. Thus, one can wear simple-yet-classy Chikankari sharara salwar kameez like Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. Keep your makeup minimal and wear a statement earring. By wearing this outfit you will be able to leave a loud statement behind you.

Aamna Sharif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

Anarkali salwar suit never goes out of fashion. If you love to wear comfortable-yet-gorgeous outfits then you must take fashion inspiration from Aamna Sharif. To bring back the 80s charm, try out a stylish bright coloured silk Anarkali this Eid.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

To look like a fashionista this Eid, try to wear a heavy embroidered Anarkali set like Sanjeeda Sheikh. But make sure to choose a light pastel-hued set.

Gauahar Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

If you are not a fan of Anarkali and Sharara, then you must wear a stylish pant style salwar kameez like Gauahar Khan. For a stunning look opt for an open hairdo and style the outfit with heavy jewelry.

