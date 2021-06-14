Aamna Sharif's Instagram handle is vibrant, vivacious and a lesson in having a colourful all-styles encompassing ethnic wardrobe. We saw her embark on a serious sartorial mission all through the lockdown and thereafter. She is counted amongst television's most sought after style cynosure and her one-of-a-kind fashion offerings see her dripping elegance. A recent style, featuring a sunshine hued sharara set paired with a pink and yellow dupatta from Pink City by Sarika had us hooked! Aamna rose to fame as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga following it up with films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain. Aamna's recent stint includes essaying the role of Komolika Chaubey / Sonalika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Aamna elevated the look with a befitting glam game and statement earrings. Here's a closer look at her desi style. Aamna Sharif Lives Life in Warm Yellows Even if It Rains!

Aamna Sharif - Desi Chic

A plain yellow sharara set was paired off with a pink-yellow dupatta, slick centre parted low bun and subtle glam of delicately lined eyes and pink lips. Earrings by Neha Lulla completed her look. Aamna Sharif Is Having Yet Another Floral Moment, This Time It’s a Caped Lehenga!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna will be seen in Roohi Afzana, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

