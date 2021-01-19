Tamannaah Bhatia predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films but she has carefully and successfully become a new age fashion influencer whose off-screen style sees her excelling at any style, tricky or fuss free with an unmissable elan. She has teamed up with varied fashion stylists to develop a conscious, perennially chic, occasionally experimental arsenal. Her stylist of recent times is Sukriti Grover who is also a fashion designer. Tamannaah pulled off a yellow and white sharara look from the latter's label, Sukriti and Aakriti. Needless to say, her easy mood was refreshing and worthy of a reckon.

With a vast fan following on social media, Tamannaah goes on to whip up a perfect recipe for fashion lovers and critics alike. Here's a closer look at her sunshine mood. Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday Special: Perennially and Seamlessly Flipping From Being Girly and Flirty to Edgy and Chic!

Tamannaah Bhatia - Sunshine Chic

An organic cotton phulkari sleeveless top & embroidered sharara set highlighted with mirror and gota detailing by Sukriti and Aakriti was worth Rs.54,800. Open toed sandals, oxidized earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Tamannaah Bhatia Is on a Shimmer, Slay, Repeat Mode!

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Telugu films, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi. She will be making her debut on the digital platform with Hotstar's Tamil web series titled, The November's Story.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).