Aamna Sharif is on a serious sartorial mission. All through the lockdown, she took to astounding us with her colourful style offerings on the gram. A resulting surge in her fan following to 1.1 million and a versatile fashion arsenal has catapulted her to be television's most sought after delightful cynosure. Her one-of-a-kind fashion offerings in the ethnic avenue see her dripping elegance. A recent style, featuring an eclectic hand block printed and gota work detailing sharara set by the Jaipur based label, Maayera had us hooked. Certainly not an easy style to pull off, with its hues and an abundance of shimmery detailing, Aamna managed to not only shine through but also elevate it with a befitting glam game. Aamna clinched fame as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga following it up with films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain. Her rich ethnic repertoire of ensembles lends us a perfect lesson in coveting a dream all vibes encompassing wardrobe! An underlining minimal makeup and non-fussy hair game always accompany. Aamna's all-time mood is to blaze instead of choosing something subtle. Aamna gave the festive chic, now wardrobe-ubiquitous sharara a wow-worthy spin.

Aamna is seen as Komolika Chaubey / Sonalika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With the show ending course soon, Aamna seems intent on leaving no stone unturned or no style untapped. Here's a closer look at her sharara style. Aamna Sharif Lives Life in Warm Yellows Even if It Rains!

Aamna Sharif - Sharara Chic

A block printed sharara with silver gota patti detailing and a whole lot of tassels by Maayera was paired with wavy hair and subtle glam of delicately lined eyes and pink lips. Earrings by Amreli completed her look. Aamna Sharif Shows How Happiness Blooms From Within and Outside!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).