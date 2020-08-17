Aamna Sharif! The pretty and petite girl has come a long way from being Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga to being the newest Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She dabbled into films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain too. Off-screen, Aamna, mother to 5-year-old son spins a sassy fashion arsenal. While her style offerings with western outfits are chic, her ethnic repertoire is what engages us the most. Easy styles, warm colours and comfortable fits are the major elements of her ethnic style plays. Right from sharara/ghararas, saree, lehenga and neo-ethnic dresses with complimenting jewellery and minimal glam, Aamna delights. A recent ethnic style vibe of hers featuring mustard toned dress featuring gota patti detailing as just the warm vibe for the gloomy monsoon!

Gota Patti, also called as Gota-Kinari work is a traditional embroidery from Rajasthan. Here's a closer look at how Aamna aced this ethnic vibe.

Aamna Sharif - Elegant And Ethnic Chic

A chevron printed dress with gota kinari detailing featured a kurta, pants and a dupatta were courtesy of designer Puja Nayyar. The set is worth Rs.5850. A sleek ponytail, subtle makeup of pink lips, delicately lined eyes and mildly blushed cheeks with gold jhumkas completed her look.

Aamna Sharif Ethnic Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

