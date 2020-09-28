Aamna Sharif successfully reached the 1M mark on the gram, courtesy a vibrant, vivacious and engaging fashion arsenal all through the lockdown. If the 2000s saw her charming us as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga and then following it up with films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain, she is now seen as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While she does contemporary styles as much as she does ethnic ones, the latter is an alluring reminder of all the lust-worthy ensembles that one must certainly have in their wardrobes. She has flaunted her affinity for the floral style before. This time, she revisited the floral lane with a sun-kissed vibe featuring a set from the celebrity-endorsed homegrown label of Drzya by Ridhi Suri. Needless to say, she looked pretty.

Back on the silver screen post a long hiatus, Aamna channels an on-screen spunk that translates well into a brilliant ethnic style off-screen. Here's a closer look at her style. Aamna Sharif Lives Life in Warm Yellows Even if It Rains!

Aamna Sharif - Fabulous in Florals

A rose-pink digital printed Anarkali with a chooridar and organza dupatta with mirror tassel finishing in a sky blue base worth Rs.9924 was from label Drzya by Ridhi Suri. Juttis, wavy hair and subtle makeup of delicately lined eyes, nude pink lips completed her look. Aamna Sharif Is Giving the Royal Blue a Royal Ethnic Elegance!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

