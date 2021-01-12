It's a known fact that she infuses life into ethnic ensembles with a keenness and subtlety that endears endlessly to fashion lovers and critics alike. She goes on to give testimonies to this glaring fact on numerous occasions, both on-screen and off-screen with some of the most exquisite creations by feted Indian designers. We love how Aditi flits from one intricately crafted creation to another, rapturing us every single time with a perfect beauty game as worthy accompaniments. A recent style of hers featuring a seafoam toned ethnic ensemble by the Jaipur based homegrown grown label of Tokree for her on-screen role of Saheba in V The Film had us hooked. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Aditi pulled off the simple style with signature elegance in tow.

V The Film, a 2020 Indian Telugu action thriller features Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari along with Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani in supporting roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on 5 September 2020. Here's a closer look at her ethnic style as Saheba. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Tres Chic

A Tokree Shop Jaipur ensemble - a foam toned crushed kalidaar kurta in cotton mulmul with a large ghera and churidaar self woven metallic sleeves was paired with a gota hand embroidered ijaar in a Mughal jaali pattern and a kota doria dupatta. Wavy hair and subtle makeup with statement earrings completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari Having a Wakeup-No Makeup Moment With This Raw Photoshoot for Wow Magazine Is Our Favourite!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen in The Girl On The Train as Mobi Mehta, a mystery thriller drama film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation. She will be seen in Tamil films, Hey Sinamika and Tughlaq Durbar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).