Aditi Rao Hydari is a gorgeous actress who is always flaunting her stunning outfits. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Girl On The Train and has been treating her fans with pictures of her glamorous outfits. She has been picking the chicest outfits for the promotional spree and rocking every outfit like a diva. She was recently spotted wearing a jumpsuit in pastel tones of yellow and blue, finally leaning into spring. Now her new outfit for the promotional of the film is giving us the 'summer-y' boho vibe and we think you should take note of it. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi opted for a pair of high waisted flare pants and a crop top look for the event. The top which was white in colour had a front knot with a square neck. The gingham blouse had balloon sleeves with tying details in front. She paired it with flare pants in blue and red colour that had a boho print on it. She added a golden ring and a gold chain to make the outfit look more appealing.

For her makeup, the actress opted for a matt base look. Brushed eyebrows, a dark shade of lipstick, eyeshadow and blush completed her makeup. She left her hair open and added a pair of black shoes to go with the outfit. The actress posed for some striking pictures and the results of it were absolutely gorgeous.

Take a Look At Aditi's Pictures below:

A Closer Look At Hydari's Makeup

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in the film The Girl On The Train, which drops on Netflix on February 26. Aditi feels that the popularity of streaming platforms has now increased because OTT spaces became our best friend during the last year's lockdown. "During the lockdown, we realised that OTT platforms are like our best friends. Having said that, I feel that theatres have their own magic, so I am waiting to see people going to theatres and watching films in large numbers. In the meantime, I think OTT platforms have been amazing because we can watch really good content there," revealed Aditi. Aditi Rao Hydari Paints a Regal Picture in Sabyasachi for Khush Wedding Magazine.

Apart from GOTT, Aditi is currently also busy with Ajay Bhupathi's bilingual action drama Maha Samudram alongside Sharwanand Myneni, Siddharth Suryanarayan and Anu Emmanuel. The film is scheduled to release on August 19. She also has the Brinda-directed Tamil romantic comedy film Hey Sinamika coming up, with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

