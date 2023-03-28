Alaya F may still be working hard on establishing her base in Bollywood but her Instagram game is quite sorted. Pooja Bedi's darling daughter who marked her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 earned praises for her next release Freddy, where she played the main antagonist. And while she continues to bag interesting projects, we are busy picking up our fallen jaws after seeing her hot bikini pictures. For someone with a body as hot as hers, it's only wise that she flaunts it to the fullest. Priyanka Chopra Calls Alaya F Bollywood’s ‘Next Superstar’, the Latter Reacts (View Pic).

One look at Alaya's Instagram account and you're convinced that she's a water baby. Which also explains why she likes her bikinis so much. With her washboard abs and toned legs to flaunt, Alaya lets her bikinis do all the talking while wooing our hearts, one look at a time. If you are planning a summer vacation this year and need some inspiration on what kind of bikinis to pack, we suggest you head to Alaya's Instagram account and check out her beach wardrobe for it's super hot and trendy at the same time. To elaborate more on her bikinis, let's check out her hottest looks in them. Alaya F Looks Like the Perfect Bridesmaid in Her Powder Blue Anita Dongre Outfit (View Pics).

Hot Damn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Sexy AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Hotter Than Tropic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Flaunting Her Hot Bod

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

If Bikini Pics Could Kill!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

So, now do you agree with us when we say she looks like a bombshell in her bikini? Yes or yes?

