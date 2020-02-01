Alaya Furniturewalla in Red Is Hot, Haute and Ravishing!

Alaya Furniturewalla in Nirmooha for Jawani Janeman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Friday box office saw her debut in Jawani Janeman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The glamorous daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and her former husband Farhan Furniturewalla is a hoot! Effortless spunk is her thriving vibe and Alaya rarely flinches from pulling off those risque cuts, bold and shimmery hues and tricky fabrics. She made her magazine cover debut a long time ago with Femina appearing with her mother. She has dabbled into modeling and has quite a few virtues to her credit, being an exceptional dancer trained in Kathak and contemporary dance forms. The promotional vibe for Jawani Janeman saw her ring in salient, poignant and chic styles with fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi helming her affairs. Alaya Furniturewalla beamed as she took to the infallible and brilliant bold hue of red last evening. A perfect party number, Alaya oozed high octane glamour with this one shoulder, the neat fitting ensemble that was further accentuated by a wide, contrasting belt. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Alaya elevated the vibe with wild, textured hair.

With each season witnessing a resurgence of vintage trends as a must-try, the little red dress (LRD) is no exception. Here's how Alaya made a case in point for this brilliant hue. Be a High Flying Fashionista Like Alaya Furniturewala in This Rosy Pink Co-Ord Set!

Alaya Furniturewalla - A Shade Of Red For Every Woman

It was a red one-shoulder blazer dress by Nirmooha featuring a V neckline, pocket flaps. A sleek striped bold belt lent a sleek vibe. Earrings by Metallurgy, strappy black stilettos by Truffle Collection upped her look. She sealed the deal with textured hair left open and nude makeup. Alaya Furniturewalla, Allowing Her Eclectic Dress to Do the Talking!

Alaya Furniturewalla - Style Cheat Sheet

As one of the perennial trends to be enjoying the spotlight again is the must-have a red dress. With its vintage charm perfectly amplifying its glory, this daring and assertive hue can be your go-to vibe, especially days when you need a perkier and dressed up version of yourself. Alaya Furniturewalla, Be It Denim on Denim or a Striped Playsuit, This Millennial Is Sexy AF at All Times!

Jawani Janeman, a comedy film directed by Nitin Kakkar featuring Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old father and debutant Alaya Furniturewala as his daughter, alongside Tabu is scheduled for a release on 31 January 2020.